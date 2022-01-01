Go
Mario's Five Points

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast • $$

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni$16.00
CYO Calzone$11.00
Cheese Sticks$7.00
Garlic Knots$6.00
Baked Ziti$12.00
16" Marios Signature$19.00
Chicken Alfredo$12.00
16"Cheese$14.00
Tiramisu$6.00
Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast

Huntsville AL

