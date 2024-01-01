Mario's Pizza of Rock Hill - 2349 Cherry Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2349 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill SC 29732
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rock Hill
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant