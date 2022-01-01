Go
Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C

Popular Items

Kids breaded Shrimp$6.00
Tacos de Birria$12.00
Filete De Pescado$15.00
Pan seared flounder filet served with shrimp fried rice and sautéed vegetables with warm tortillas
Pescado Tacos$13.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle coleslaw, cilantro, lime, and avocado with salsa verde
Mazatleco$14.00
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
Coctel de Camaron$14.00
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
Rellenos$20.00
Crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with citrus serrano cream sauce, served with two sides
Mojarra$15.00
Whole tilapia prepared to your liking, fried or grilled zarandeado style served with a house salad and shrimp fried rice, with corn or flour tortillas
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$13.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce
SD FRIES$3.00
Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
