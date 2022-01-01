Go
Toast

MariPili Tapas Bar

Galician-focused refined Spanish small plates.

1117 12th Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1117 12th Avenue

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Plum Chopped

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

NEW YORK STYLE HAND TOSSED PIZZA | PIZZA BY THE SLICE | SICILIAN STYLE SQUARE PIZZA | SALADS | CALZONES | FULL BAR | COCKTAILS | BEER | WINE | PULL TABS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston