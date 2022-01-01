Go
The centerpiece of the menu is mezze, a North African and Mediterranean concept of small dishes meant to be shared, and experienced by everyone at the table. With executive chef Jonathan Moore leading the kitchen, dishes will include Lamb Belly Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, Ceviche Aguachile, Piri Piri Chicken, Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Tart, Gullah Paella, and more. Mariposa has partnered with Sam Fleming at 100 Gardens to supply all lettuces and greens from their aquaponics garden project at The Innovation Barn.

500 South Tryon Street



Popular Items

Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
Stone Soup For Our Soul$10.95
Vacqueyras Grenache/Syrah Blend$30.00
Halcyon AD HOC$18.00
Halcyon Cheeseburger$12.00
Farmers’ Salad$10.00
Aix$16.00
Halcyon Soda$5.00
Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Springer Mountain Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Location

500 South Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
