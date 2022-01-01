MARISCOS EL SONORENSE
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
710 Sea Coast Drive
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
710 Sea Coast Drive, Imperial Beach CA 91932
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jack's Fire Pit
Come in and enjoy!
Swagyu Chop Shop
Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia, and the United States.
Great Foods2go INC
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice