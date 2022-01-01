Go
Mariscos 701

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

1648 Indian Hill Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1086 reviews)

Popular Items

Patron Roll$19.00
Camaron tempura, pepino, queso crema, aguacate, ensalada de cangrejo cubierto de salsa spicy y anguila
El 701$20.00
Camaron tempura, aguacate, queso philadelphia, pepino,cubierto de jaiba
Botana Aguachiles$26.00
Cazuelita - Cev. De Camaron$16.00
Camarón Curtido en Jugo de Limon,Cebolla Morada, Tomate , Pepino y Aguacate
Taco Gobernador$5.00
Camarón Cocido, Queso, Repollo, Cebolla y Cilantro con Tortilla de Maiz
Pepino Con Limon$6.00
Tostada Camaron Cocido$13.00
Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Pepino y Aguacate
Cauzuelita Mixta$21.00
Camarón Cocido, Pulpo, Jaiba Camarón, Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla Morada y Aguacate
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1648 Indian Hill Blvd

Pomona CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
