Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre
Come and enjoy authentic seafood recipes straight from Mazatlan, Sinaloa! Experts in Aguachile, Ceviche and Cocktails amongst many other dishes! Try them once and YOU WILL taste the difference!
11428 Sherman Way
Popular Items
Location
11428 Sherman Way
North Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BlaqHaus NoHo
If you're looking for a unique place to grab a bite in North Hollywood, make sure to visit BlaqHaus NoHo. Our vision is to create a fantastic southern restaurant experiences that people want to come back to. Whether you're looking for a high-energy Hip-Hop and R&B space, are craving authentic southern food for dinner, or want to take advantage of our open late dining and hookah bar, you'll want to visit us for an evening you won't forget. Our restaurant and lounge bring the East Coast to the West Coast with signature dishes of shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, something that is truly unique in the area.
Daniel's Tacos - Vineland
Come in and enjoy!
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral
Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico especializes in food from Southern Mexico primarily Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacan and Yucatan. We are interpreters of some of the most savory recipes created 100's of years ago by our ancestral cooks which combines many local wholesome ingredients to create some of the most delicious food in the Mexican cuisine.
Bangin Buns
Enjoy :)