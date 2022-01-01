Go
Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre

Come and enjoy authentic seafood recipes straight from Mazatlan, Sinaloa! Experts in Aguachile, Ceviche and Cocktails amongst many other dishes! Try them once and YOU WILL taste the difference!

11428 Sherman Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Campechana Fría
Cold Cocktail with everything. Shrimp, octopus and callo (mexican scallops).
Empanada de Camarón$3.00
Shrimp Empanada
Mixta Salseada
Mixed Seafood plate prepared differently. Special juice is made from a combination of 7 ingredients.
Taco de Camarón$4.00
Shrimp Soft Taco. Small flour tortillas, garlic shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, house sauce, lime
Ceviche Camarón
Traditional Shrimp Ceviche. Diced shrimp, cucumber, onion in spicy lemon juice.
Aguachile c/ Callo
Shrimp Aguachile with Mexican scallops. Onion, cucumber, chile and lemon topped with avocado.
Taco de Pescado$4.00
Beer battered fish taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and house sauce.
Aguachile Tradiciónal
Traditional Aguachile available in Red or Green
Taco Dorado de Camarón$3.00
Fried shrimp hard taco topped with cabbage, carrot, onion and tomato juice.
Mixta Especial
Special Mixed Seafood plate ALL LINED UP. Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, scallops.
Location

11428 Sherman Way

North Hollywood CA

Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
