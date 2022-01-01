Go
Mariscos Guayabitos

Come and enjoy! seafood and authentic mexican food ... we cook each dish with love

SEAFOOD

129 4th St • $$

Avg 3 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

62. Quesadilla de Carne (a la Carta) HARINA GRANDE$10.00
66. Guacamole$5.00
9. Camarones a la Diabla$20.75
7 camarones guisado con receta especial a base de chile de árbol ,guajillo y especies mezclado con cebollita verde y un toque de jo
17. Filete Relleno$28.00
Filete de pescado bass Con aderezo de chipotle y queso Monterrey y el relleno es de camarón,pulpo,abulon y jaiva imitación guisado con cebolla,tomate y chile campana...
8. Camarones con Crema$20.75
40. Vitaminico Especial$24.75
Camarón pulpo, abulón ,imitación jaiba ,y ostiones, con una receta especial de jugo de camarón aguacate Cebolla morada tomate cilantro y pepino
Mineral Chelada$8.00
7. Tacos de Camaron con Tortilla Grande$8.00
Tortilla hecha a mano , con camarón guisado con cebolla,tomate y chile campana con queso Monterrey y la tortilla va ligeramente dorada con mantequilla acompañado con ensalada y crema
Agua horchata grande h$7.00
39. Campechana$21.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

129 4th St

Turlock CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
