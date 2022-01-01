Mariscos El Navegante
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
840 e d st, San Luis AZ 85349
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman
4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurant