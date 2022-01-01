Go
Toast

The Feathered Fox

Thank you for dining with us. We look forward to hosting you again.

550 West Mount Pleasant Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

550 West Mount Pleasant Avenue

Livingston NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nathan's GK at Capital Craft - East Hanover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston