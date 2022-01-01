Go
Maritime Parc image
American

Maritime Parc

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

1501 Reviews

$$$

84 Audrey Zapp Drive

Jersey City, NJ 07305

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

84 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City NJ 07305

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Satis Bistro

No reviews yet

Rustic-chic restaurant in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City serving modern European cuisine since 2010. Full bar including a 20 seat wine bar with a curated wine list and a large outdoor terrace for seasonal al fresco dining. Open 7 days for dinner and brunch on the weekend.

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

No reviews yet

Amelia's Bistro located in Historic Paulus Hook in Jersey City, making it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail or simply tantalize your appetite with an original New American cuisine. Indulge in the rustic flavors of home-style cuisine while soaking in the vibrant, whimsical, trendy environment offering a bouquet of flavors including homemade pasta, breads, fresh seafood and meats. All of this, combined with our hand selected fine wine's to enhance your dining experience. That warm welcoming and convivial place where people can meet and greet and feel instantly at home. Casual and upbeat, an easy place to frequent that serves every need from business lunches and cozy dinners with friends, to daily drink specials, gourmet food delivered or to go, and simply the best weekend brunch there is. An easy walk from your home or office and quick blocks from the Light Rail, Path train and Ferry. We invite you to stop in anytime.

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bobwhite Counter

No reviews yet

Fried chicken and house-made sides.

Maritime Parc

orange star4.4 • 1501 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston