Marjie's Grill

A Rad Place to Jam!

320 S. Broad St.

Market Pickles$6.00
seasonal selection of house pickled veggies
Buttered Cornbread$3.50
y'all...
Charcoal Grilled Broccoli$12.00
the season’s finest! farm fresh florets charred & tossed with herbs, lime & fish sauce; served over cornbread romesco
Chili Butter Jumbo Shrimp$20.00
peel & eat sweet Gulf beauties grilled over glowing coals; tossed with lemongrass sambal butter, herbs & lime
Springtime Som Tam$10.00
local sweet corn, cherry tomatoes & fresh cukes pounded in a funky chili vinaigrette with lime, herbs & dried shrimp; toasted peanut lagniappe
Steamed Louisiana Rice$3.00
rice is nice
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.00
“Phat Khanaeng” style crispy brussels & Thai chilies tossed in sweet & spicy sauce made with oyster & fish sauces
Coal Roasted Sweet Potato$6.00
drizzled with cane syrup, butter & sea salt
320 S. Broad St.

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
