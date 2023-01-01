Home of the Free Sunset Shot! - 1420 Bayshore Boulevard
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1420 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin FL 34698
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Dunedin
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurant