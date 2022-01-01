Go
Toast

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

Chef driven locally sourced seasonal menu paired with award winning beers.
Join us for Brunch every Saturday & Sunday: 11am-3pm

1947 W. 25th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

C.A.B Smash Burger$14.00
double C.A.B. Patty, caramelized onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, Bower’s secret sauce, lettuce, Martin’s potato roll 
Buffalo Ranch Wings$16.00
shaved celery, bleu cheese, ranch dust, house fermented buffalo sauce GFA
Seasoned Fries$7.00
fresh cut fries with Adobo seasoning, ketchup, malt vinegar mayo, MGB ranch VG|V|GFA
Mushroom & Goat Cheese$17.00
roasted oyster and cremini mushrooms, goat cheese, marinated artichokes, aged cheese blend, pecorino, parsley VG|VA
Pepperoni$16.00
Ohio pepperoni, aged cheese blend, red sauce, pecorino
The OG$15.00
aged cheese blend, red sauce VG|VA
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
sharp white cheddar and mustard spread VG|VA
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, pecorino romano, creamy caesar dressing GFA
White Pizza$16.00
See full menu

Location

1947 W. 25th St.

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cilantro Taqueria @ Porco

No reviews yet

Birria Tacos & more! on West 25th at Porco Lounge & Tiki Bar

The Great Lakes Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

The Flying Fig

No reviews yet

Farm to table | Locally sourced | Sandwiches | Salads | Small & Large Plates | Vegetarian friendly

Great Lakes Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located in Cleveland's vibrant Ohio City neighborhood, our brewpub is full of history and charm. Order a pint at our taproom's beautiful Tiger Mahogany bar, where the "untouchable" Eliot Ness once sat. Our 7-barrel brewhouse is right next door, where our pub brewer creates classic pub exclusive beers and experiments with new styles.
Next door, our eco-friendly beer garden features a canvas retractable roof, a radiant-heat floor and fireplace, and a straw bale wall. In warm weather, seating spills out onto our cobblestone patio. It's a great spot to people-watch or chill in the shade with your well-behaved pooch.
Our brewpub's basement beer cellar holds the brewpub's fermenters and our new small-batch barrel-aging operation. We also offer overflow seating upstairs in our Market and Rockefeller Rooms. Have a seat at the bar or a table crafted from reclaimed Cleveland wood, or at a booth under our barrel wall.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston