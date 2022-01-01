Market Line
This modern bakery, helmed by Chef David Dreifus and entrepreneur Mo Sahoo, is a COVID-19 success story. Dreifus, a Michelin-trained chef (Per Se, French Laundry, Single Thread), spent three long summer months refining the classic American chocolate chip cookie as an ode to his grandfather's World War II-era bakery in Midwood, Brooklyn.
With a focus on ingredients, technique & people, BDC elevates the cookie to a respectable form of pastry. Dreifus showcases startling transparency in the form of daily behind-the-scenes content on social media & television. Enjoy a Michelin chef's modern take on American classics, collaborations with up-and-coming restaurants & limited-edition pastries utilizing seasonal ingredients.
Featured in Forbes, The New Yorker, Taste, Eater, Buzzfeed & more!
115 Delancey St
Location
115 Delancey St
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
