Market Line

Authentic eastern bing fused with western ingredients

115 Delancey street

Popular Items

(S4) Dumplings 窝贴$8.00
House made mixed vegetables, with pork and shrimp dumplings. Pan fried into golden brown color served with dumpling sauce on the side.
(B4) Bulgogi Beef Bing 牛$8.75
Crunchy scallion pancake wrapped with assorted fresh vegetables and marinated beef on bulgogi sauce.
(B5) BBQ Pork Bing 猪$7.75
Crunchy scallion pancake wrapped with assorted fresh vegetables and bbq pork.
(B3) Teriyaki Chicken Bing 鸡$7.75
Crunchy scallion pancake wrapped with assorted fresh vegetables and teriyaki chicken.
(S1) Fries 薯条$5.50
Curly fries
(D4) Passion Fruit Green Tea$6.00
Passion fruit jam combined with freshly brewed green tea for a refreshing taste.

Location

115 Delancey street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
