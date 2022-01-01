Market Line

Go
Home-Cooked Quality Puerto Rican Food.
Translating to “how fantastic,” Que Chevere is a concept developed by Michael Petrovitch as an homage to his Puerto Rican heritage and family. Inspired by Michael’s father-in-law Manuel Chevere, the restaurant represents his infectious spirit for cooking, and the ability to use food as a vehicle to bring people together.

115 Delancey Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Location

115 Delancey Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
