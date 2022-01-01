Market Line

Go
A neighborhood pizzeria offering pizza by the slice and pies for delivery.

115 Delancey St

Popular Items

Spicy Pepperoni Square Slice$5.00
Chopped Romaine Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan
White Pie$25.00
Garlic, whipped ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and cream.
Classic Cheese$24.00
Tomato sauce and our blend of cheeses.
Pepperoni Slice$4.00
Cheese W. Topping(s)$27.00
Square Pizza Kit$13.50
Our square dough in a ready to bake pan with cheese and sauce. Baking Instructions Included.
The Fun Girl$28.00
Roasted Mushroom, Oregano, Ricotta,
Cheese Slice$3.50
Coke$2.50
Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

