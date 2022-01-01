Go
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th)

Come join the pizza party with Pizza Kaiju at Market on 8th!

41 E 8th St Unit 105

Popular Items

Whole Round Baked Potato$23.00
Mashed Potato, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Green Onion, Black Garlic Miso Ranch
Double Pepperoni$5.00
Cupping Pepperoni, Shred-a-roni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Sisig$5.50
Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella
Whole Round Spicy Sausage$25.00
Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Whole Round Double Pepperoni$23.00
Cupping Pepperoni, Shred-a-roni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Four Cheese$4.50
Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Whole Round Sisig$25.00
Roasted Pork Belly, Calamansi Cream, Garlic, Red Onion, Pickled Serrano Peppers, Mozzarella
Spicy Sausage$5.50
Italian Sausage, Calabrian Peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Square Slice Wonton Don$4.50
Aporkalypse$5.50
Roasted Pork Belly, Bacon, Cupping Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Moe Coffee

Our philosophy is to serve only highest quality coffee that is freshly roasted, absolutely delicious and will leave you feeling great. All our coffee is Certified Organic and purchased above the Fair Trade price.
For all of us at Moe Coffee, we see that perfect cup of coffee as a continuous adventure. We are always in pursuit of new taste profiles and brewing methods and we take great pride in sharing our adventures with the people we love in the place we enjoy the most. Join us on our coffee adventures and allow us to be a part of yours.

Weapon Ramen MO8

Ramen Restaurant. Protect Your Neck

Novo Brazil

Come in and enjoy!

Market on 8th - Stall 4

Come in and enjoy!

