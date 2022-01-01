Go
Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street

the Polpetti
peppery arugula, topped w/roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive tapenade, pinenuts & our basil viniagrette.
Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.
Chicken Adobo$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
Kale Caesar
tender kale, cherry tomatoes, three cheese blend, caesar dressing, housemade croutons
Lumpia
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Siopao
Freshly baked buns stuffed with a sweet pork adobo filling
the Italian$12.00
chicken cutlet, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & arugula
the Soprano$12.00
hot soppresata, capicola, ham, sharp provolone, arugula, olive salad, red onion, viniagrette, mayo
Pancit$11.00
Savory glass noodles cooked in a homemade beef bone broth and stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, and celery.
Lechon Kawali$14.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Location

719 N. Meadow Street

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
