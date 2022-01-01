Go
Toast

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

Come in and enjoy!

336 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kobe Burger$17.00
Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Aged Provolone Cheese, Black Truffle Aioli, Brioche Bun
MP Burger$15.00
Prime House Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, VT White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Butternut Squash Risotto, Apple Cabbage Slaw, Maple Bourbon Glaze
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Tomato, House Pickles, Chili Aioli, Brioche Bun
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Field Greens, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Butternut Squash, Radish, Crushed Pecans, VT Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Dijon Vinaigrette
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Baby Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Smoked “Freebird” Chicken Wings$15.00
House Buffalo, Smokey BBQ, or Sweet & Spicy
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Maple Balsamic Reduction
See full menu

Location

336 West Main Street

Avon CT

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

E&D Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Enjoy the pizza that has been named #1 in the region by:
Connecticut Magazine,
Hartford Magazine,
and CTNow

Puerto Vallarta Avon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avon Indian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little City Pizza Co

No reviews yet

If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call ☎️ (860)658-4001 or Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston