Market Place kitchen & Bar - Newtown

Patio Now Open For Dine In!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

32 Church Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey Balsamic
Ahi Tuna Poke$25.00
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce, Crispy Rice Noodles
Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Mesclun Greens, Snap Peas, Asparagus, Cucumber, Radish, Crushed Hazelnuts, VT Goat Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette
MP Burger$16.00
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce,
Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions,
Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Blackened Chicken Nachos$16.00
Blackened Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Truffle Frites$8.00
Aged Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Scallions, Truffle Aioli
House Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
Buffalo Sauce, or Hot Honey Glaze
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken$22.00
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

32 Church Hill Rd

Newtown CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
