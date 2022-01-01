Go
Market Square Liquors image

Market Square Liquors

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Timberlane Rd, Suite 315

Tallahassee, FL 32312

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

1415 Timberlane Rd, Suite 315, Tallahassee FL 32312

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Rankin Tacos Terrace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rankin Tacos - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Elephant

No reviews yet

We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!

Market Square Liquors

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston