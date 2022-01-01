Go
Toast

Market Street Grocery

Welcome to Market Street Grocery's online storefront. We are a family ran business in the heart of Market Square bringing you our favorite locally sourced items to your doorstep.

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

435 Market St • $$

Avg 4 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Charcuterie Kit$19.99
Prepackaged portions of everything you will need to create your own charcuterie board at home! Artsenal meat and cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, preserves, and crackers are all included in your kit and will change based on the season. Kit will feed two people.
Mixed Greens$2.99
Boar's Head Turkey Breast, Sliced
Turner Dairy Cottage Cheese$4.99
16oz Tub
Banana, 1 Each$0.50
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Deli Salad, Loaf of 1/4 lb of Boar's Head Sliced Provolone, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: Pesto Cream Pasta, Sheet Pan Spring Chicken Dinner, and Italian Roast Pork
Avocado, 1 Each$1.99
Collefrisio Rose$18.99
CHERRY RED COLOUR WITH PINK REFLECTIONS. NICE FRUITY SCENT, CONTAINING HINTS OF CHERRY AND CHERRY PLUM. A FRESH, FRAGRANT AND LASTING TASTE, WELL BALANCED AND WITH GOOD STRUCTURE. THE FRUITAGE IS WELL INTEGRATED WITH THE OLFACTORY SENSATION
Collefrisio Falanghina$17.99
Grapes: 100% Falanghina.
Grape harvest: Final ten days of September. Average production per hectare / 60 hl.
Vinification: Maceration at low temperature upon grapes removal from the stalks and controlled temperature alcoholic fermentation in stainless steel.
Tasting: Straw-like yellow colour with green reflections. An intense fruity scent, containing hints of banana, strawberry and citrus fruit with a backdrop of green tea. Long lasting taste.
Collefrisio Estate Pinot Grigio$15.99
STRAW YELLOW. ON THE NOSE DELICATE WHITE PEACH NOTES AND HINTS OF CITRUS. GOOD STRUCTURE AND PERSISTENCE.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

435 Market St

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forbes Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

No reviews yet

Inspired Italian food in downtown Pittsburgh. Dine with us or order online for take-out!

Meat & Potatoes

No reviews yet

The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston