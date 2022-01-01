Go
Market and Moss

Market and Moss is a vibrant seasonal new American restaurant and bar.

700 Market St • $$

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Moss Margarita - DOUBLE$31.00
jose cuervo tequila. triple sec. guava. tamarind. lime. smoked salt. Per NC law, one to go drink per person (a double is one drink). If ordering more than one, list names of individual consuming each drink. Thank you!
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
springer mountain breast. panko. smoked pear dipping sauce. ginger pickles. fresh herb salad. smoked marble potato
Mushroom Flatbread$15.00
exotic mushroom blend. truffled cheese. arugula. onion jam. cream. lemon zest
Beets & Burrata$13.00
Siano buratta. salt roasted red & golden beets. carrot. dill. vegetable ash. rye crumb
Lyons Farm Spring Salad$12.00
strawberry. baby arugula. shaved asparagus. spiced almond. cotija
Duck$32.00
roasted breast and confit leg. rosemary. thyme. spaetzle. brussels. smoked onion-pear coulis
Grilled Mushroom$19.00
marinated oyster mushroom. charred cabbage. cauliflower "cream"
Lamb Flatbread$16.00
house lamb merguez. moroccan yogurt. feta. red onion. fresh herbs. charred lemon
Ancient Grains$12.00
roasted seasonal vegetables. ricotta salata. pickled red onion. tahini vinaigrette
Cauliflower Wedge$14.00
roasted cauliflower. blue cheese dressing. house lardons. scallion. breadcrumb
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

700 Market St

Chapel Hill NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
