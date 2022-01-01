Go
THE MARKET

The MAR·KET is Downtown Edmonds' only Fishmonger & Eatery featuring fresh seafood, prepared bites and local food centric retail. The shop is located next to the iconic Edmonds Fountain where the Farmer's Market thrives in the summer months. Walk up to our Main Street window and order away Fish Tacos, or join us inside for a dozen oysters paired with beer and wine. The MAR·KET will take you on a stroll through the culinary bounty of the sea!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

508 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (628 reviews)

Popular Items

CRAB IN A BAG$21.00
fried soft shell crab, chilies, garlic, spices
FISH AND CHIPS$20.00
crispy rock fish, fries, tartar, lemon, minty peas
KIDS FISH&CHIPS$14.00
FISH TACOS$13.00
soft corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, house aioli, mango salsa, queso fresco, nam jim pak chee (Thai cilantro sauce)
SIDE FRIES$5.50
thick cut fries
CHOWDER$9.00
creamy clam & mussel chowder, potatoes, aromatics, Macrina's warm potato dinner roll
LOBSTER ROLL CONNECTICUT STYLE WITH GARLIC$32.00
Maine lobster hot poached with brown garlic butter and old bay, house aioli, comes with fries
SPRING SALAD$15.50
Arugula, snap peas, fennel, radishes, dried cranberries and pecans with lemon vinaigrette
LOBSTER ROLL MAINE STYLE$32.00
Maine lobster, house aioli, celery, gherkins and old bay, garnish with brown butter
DUNGENESS CRAB ROLL$32.00
local dungeness crab meat, Macrina's warm toasted roll, house aioli, old bay seasoning, brown butter
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

508 Main St

Edmonds WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

