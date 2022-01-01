THE MARKET
The MAR·KET is Downtown Edmonds' only Fishmonger & Eatery featuring fresh seafood, prepared bites and local food centric retail. The shop is located next to the iconic Edmonds Fountain where the Farmer's Market thrives in the summer months. Walk up to our Main Street window and order away Fish Tacos, or join us inside for a dozen oysters paired with beer and wine. The MAR·KET will take you on a stroll through the culinary bounty of the sea!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
508 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
508 Main St
Edmonds WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kelnero
libations | victuals | piano
Fire & the Feast
OUR LAST ORDER IS TAKEN AT 8:30PM WITH LAST PICKUP AVAILABLE AT 8:45PM. Fire and the Feast features modern Italian fare with a Pacific Northwest flair. Featuring homemade pastas and woodfired pizzas. Part of the Feed Me Hospitality family. Proudly located in the heart of Downtown Edmonds.
SanKai
Come in and enjoy!!
CHARCOAL
Located in Downtown Edmonds, Charcoal is the brainchild of Chef Jake Wilson. At the heart of the kitchen is a custom built, natural fired Argentinian style grill which brings a unique dining experience to New Modern American cuisine.