Market Street Grill
VOTED BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT 4 YEARS RUNNING! At Market Street Grill, we're all passionate about great tasting, real food. We know that freshness and taste go hand in hand, so we are confident you'll enjoy your meal here - from our hearty breakfasts, delicious lunches, to our wonderful scratch baked pies, cookies and desserts. Our customers agree... they've voted us Best Breakfast in Colusa County for four years running, and Best Family Restaurant for the last two years as well!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
415 Market St • $
Location
415 Market St
Colusa CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
