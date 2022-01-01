Go
Market Street Grill

VOTED BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT 4 YEARS RUNNING! At Market Street Grill, we're all passionate about great tasting, real food. We know that freshness and taste go hand in hand, so we are confident you'll enjoy your meal here - from our hearty breakfasts, delicious lunches, to our wonderful scratch baked pies, cookies and desserts. Our customers agree... they've voted us Best Breakfast in Colusa County for four years running, and Best Family Restaurant for the last two years as well!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

415 Market St • $

Avg 4.6 (340 reviews)

Popular Items

Market Street Combo$10.49
Two eggs, with your choice of breakfast meat, and your choice of two hotcakes, two slices French toast, or a Belgian Waffle.
Cowboy Burger$13.99
Our 1/2 pound grilled chuck burger patty, topped with an onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a roll. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Fountain Drinks$2.80
Hawaiian Chicken Salad$10.99
A scoop of our delicious signature pineapple chicken salad on a bed of crisp greens, with cranberries, pineapple and sliced almonds. Dressing of your choice on the side.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Fluffy scrambled eggs with choice of breakfast meat and cheese on your choice of toast.
Belgian Waffle$7.99
Light and crispy!
Club House Supreme$12.49
Fresh roasted turkey breast, Hormel Black Label bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayo on your choice of bread. Comes with fries or potato chips.
Farm House Special$11.49
Ham, sausage, eggs, potatoes, onions, and peppers smothered in gravy with biscuits.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.49
Fresh made country fried steak, hand-battered and dipped in panko crumbs, then grilled to perfection! Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.
Location

415 Market St

Colusa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
