Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Marlboro

Go
Marlboro restaurants
Toast

Marlboro restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520

460 County Rd 520, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$15.00
brioche french toast, poached blueberries, cinnamon whipped cream, roasted brown sugar apples, toasted oats
Kids French Toast Stix$12.00
Classic vanilla cinnamon egg battered french toast sticks with syrup and powdered sugar, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.
More about Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520
Consumer pic

 

Stax

130 South Main Street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Thick cut sliced French bread, infused cinnamon and vanilla egg mix batter, top with mixed berries
More about Stax

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlboro

Turkey Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Fried Pickles

Pear Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Marlboro to explore

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston