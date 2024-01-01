Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Marlboro

Marlboro restaurants
Toast

Marlboro restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Burger Boys

128 S Main street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.50
ICEBERG, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE, ROASTED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, SIDE OF BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about Burger Boys
Item pic

 

Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520

460 County Rd 520, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
West Coast Greek Salad$18.00
Grape tomatoes, feta, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, served with grilled chicken over grilled naan bread, with house made lemon vinaigrette.
More about Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520

