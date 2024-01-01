Greek salad in Marlboro
Marlboro restaurants that serve greek salad
Burger Boys
128 S Main street, Marlboro
|Greek Salad
|$12.50
ICEBERG, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, FETA CHEESE, ROASTED PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, SIDE OF BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520
460 County Rd 520, Marlboro
|West Coast Greek Salad
|$18.00
Grape tomatoes, feta, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, served with grilled chicken over grilled naan bread, with house made lemon vinaigrette.