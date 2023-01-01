Salmon in Marlboro
Marlboro restaurants that serve salmon
Fireside Grill and Bar
133 South Main Street, Marlboro
|Avocado Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Romaine hearts and mixed greens, pan seared salmon, diced avocado and mandarin oranges, tossed in orange-ginger vinaigrette dressing
Stax
130 South Main Street, Marlboro
|PAN SEARED SALMON
|$17.95
Wild caught salmon, watermelon, grape tomato, avocado, arugula, shaved toasted bread, feta cheese, caramelized lemon, radish, oranges, served with sweet & tangy lemon dressing
|SMOKED SALMON-SON
|$16.95
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, avocado, toasted sourdough bread, served with salad (balsamic vinaigrette)