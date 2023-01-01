Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Marlboro

Go
Marlboro restaurants
Toast

Marlboro restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Fireside Grill and Bar

133 South Main Street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salmon Salad$18.00
Romaine hearts and mixed greens, pan seared salmon, diced avocado and mandarin oranges, tossed in orange-ginger vinaigrette dressing
More about Fireside Grill and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Stax

130 South Main Street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN SEARED SALMON$17.95
Wild caught salmon, watermelon, grape tomato, avocado, arugula, shaved toasted bread, feta cheese, caramelized lemon, radish, oranges, served with sweet & tangy lemon dressing
SMOKED SALMON-SON$16.95
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, avocado, toasted sourdough bread, served with salad (balsamic vinaigrette)
More about Stax

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlboro

Home Fries

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Marlboro to explore

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston