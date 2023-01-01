Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Marlboro

Go
Marlboro restaurants
Toast

Marlboro restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Fireside Grill and Bar

133 South Main Street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fireside Steak Sandwich$19.00
Brined, rubbed and slow roasted New York strip steak, sliced thin and served medium on toasted sourdough, topped with chef mix mushrooms and gruyere cheese, accompanied by horseradish aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
More about Fireside Grill and Bar
Item pic

 

Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520

460 County Rd 520, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Sandwich$19.00
marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, white cheddar, spicy mayo, garlic butter spread on semolina with french fries
More about Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlboro

Chicken Parmesan

Egg Rolls

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Marlboro to explore

Freehold

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston