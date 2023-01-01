Steak sandwiches in Marlboro
Marlboro restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Fireside Grill and Bar
133 South Main Street, Marlboro
|Fireside Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
Brined, rubbed and slow roasted New York strip steak, sliced thin and served medium on toasted sourdough, topped with chef mix mushrooms and gruyere cheese, accompanied by horseradish aioli, Served with French fries and a pickle
Over Easy Kitchen - Marlboro - 460 County Rd 520
460 County Rd 520, Marlboro
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, white cheddar, spicy mayo, garlic butter spread on semolina with french fries