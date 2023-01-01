Tacos in Marlboro
Fireside Grill and Bar
133 South Main Street, Marlboro
|Smokey Birria Tacos
|$17.00
Slow cooked short rib & brisket, melted cheese, cilantro and pickled red onions on soft corn tortillas, with birria sauce, served with tortilla chips and salsa
|Tequila Lime Tacos (Chicken)
|$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Broiled cod, with cole slaw, pickled red onion & chipotle aioli on soft flour tortillas, served with tortilla chips and salsa
TACO N' LIME
2 Ryan Road, Marlboro
|Baja Tacos
|$17.00
Lime Marinated Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Tropical Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Aioli.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork, finished with grilled pineapple then topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
|Puebla Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Citrus Cabbage Slaw & Pickled Red Onion.