Tacos in Marlboro

Marlboro restaurants
Marlboro restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Fireside Grill and Bar

133 South Main Street, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smokey Birria Tacos$17.00
Slow cooked short rib & brisket, melted cheese, cilantro and pickled red onions on soft corn tortillas, with birria sauce, served with tortilla chips and salsa
Tequila Lime Tacos (Chicken)$14.00
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken tossed in a tequila lime sauce, served with spanish rice, black beans and chipotle aioli
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Broiled cod, with cole slaw, pickled red onion & chipotle aioli on soft flour tortillas, served with tortilla chips and salsa
More about Fireside Grill and Bar
Main pic

 

TACO N' LIME

2 Ryan Road, Marlboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Tacos$17.00
Lime Marinated Mahi Mahi, Guacamole, Tropical Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Aioli.
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Slow roasted pork, finished with grilled pineapple then topped with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese & crema and served with lime wedge.
Puebla Tacos$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, Citrus Cabbage Slaw & Pickled Red Onion.
More about TACO N' LIME

