Go
Toast

Marlborough Country Bakery & Tavern

Come in and enjoy!!

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

8 Independence Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Takeout

Location

8 Independence Dr

Marlborough CT

Sunday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zina's Cucina

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine.
Fresh - Natural - Delicious

Marlborough Tavern

No reviews yet

Built in 1760, the Marlborough Tavern serving American classic Tavern menu, craft beer and cocktails, using fresh and local ingredients. take-out and curbside pick up available

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.

Jessica's Lobster Shack

No reviews yet

Relaxed outdoor dining by the pond and rope swing!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston