Marlborough restaurants you'll love

More about Zina's Cucina
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Sicilian Arancini
|$12.00
crispy rice ball stuffed w/ bolognese & peas, mozzarella cheese over Zina’s marinara
|Rustic Italian Bread
|$3.00
six slices of baked seasoned bread with herbed dipping oil
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
breaded boneless breast, Zina's marinara and mozzarella served over thin spaghetti
More about Marlborough Tavern
Marlborough Tavern
3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Make & Model of Car
For Curbside Takeout: Please enter your make & model of car by clicking here and entering into the field, just once. Thank you very much
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$14.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken thigh (dark meat). Choice of Ranch dressing or balsamic vinaigrette.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.75
Our scratch mac & cheese baked with parmesan, Dutch farmstead, Vermont cheddar and herbed breadcrumbs
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery
61 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chicken
|$19.00
With broccoli, ham, & cheddar stuffing topped with mornay sauce. Served over rice w/ fresh steamed veggies
|Maple Glazed Salmon Filet
|$24.00
One of our best sellers! Served over Sweet potato, parsnip & Bacon hash (GF)
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Served with Apple sauce