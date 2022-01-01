Marlborough restaurants you'll love

Marlborough restaurants
  • Marlborough

Must-try Marlborough restaurants

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Arancini$12.00
crispy rice ball stuffed w/ bolognese & peas, mozzarella cheese over Zina’s marinara
Rustic Italian Bread$3.00
six slices of baked seasoned bread with herbed dipping oil
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
breaded boneless breast, Zina's marinara and mozzarella served over thin spaghetti
Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Make & Model of Car
For Curbside Takeout: Please enter your make & model of car by clicking here and entering into the field, just once. Thank you very much
Chicken Chopped Salad$14.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken thigh (dark meat). Choice of Ranch dressing or balsamic vinaigrette.
Mac & Cheese$12.75
Our scratch mac & cheese baked with parmesan, Dutch farmstead, Vermont cheddar and herbed breadcrumbs
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Chicken$19.00
With broccoli, ham, & cheddar stuffing topped with mornay sauce. Served over rice w/ fresh steamed veggies
Maple Glazed Salmon Filet$24.00
One of our best sellers! Served over Sweet potato, parsnip & Bacon hash (GF)
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Served with Apple sauce
