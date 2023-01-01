Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve arugula salad

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad Half Tray$40.00
More about Zina's Cucina
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Butternut & Arugula Salad$12.00
roasted native butternut tossed in arugula w/gorgonzola cheese, craisins, apples, walnuts, & honey dijon vinaigrette
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

