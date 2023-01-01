Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Ala Romano$25.00
house made polenta gnocchi, fennel, caramelized onion, broccoli rabe in a Spring onion cream sauce
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Gnocchi$17.75
More about Marlborough Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Clams

Chicken Salad

Spinach Salad

Mussels

Stuffed Mushrooms

Bruschetta

Tiramisu

Cookies

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (922 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston