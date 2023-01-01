Gnocchi in Marlborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Marlborough restaurants that serve gnocchi
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
Avg 5
(32 reviews)
Gnocchi Ala Romano
$25.00
house made polenta gnocchi, fennel, caramelized onion, broccoli rabe in a Spring onion cream sauce
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern
3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough
Avg 4.1
(346 reviews)
Bacon Gnocchi
$17.75
More about Marlborough Tavern
