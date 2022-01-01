Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Flat Iron Steak - GF$29.00
More about Zina's Cucina
Item pic

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak$26.00
serve rare with cilantro-lime butter and basmati rice
Grilled Ribeye Steak$34.00
Choice cut, grilled to perfection w/horseradish sour cream
Grilled Swordfish Steak$26.00
Char grilled with crab & lemon butter, basmati rice, & vegetable (GF)
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

