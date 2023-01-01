Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants that serve kale salad

Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Berry Kale Salad$13.75
More about Marlborough Tavern
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$10.00
Kale Salad tossed with toasted almonds, red onion, blueberries, strawberry's , and buttermilk ranch (GF)
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

