Lamb shanks in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve lamb shanks
More about Zina's Cucina
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$29.00
slow braised lamb shank on the bone, served over a wild mushroom risotto with roasted baby carrots and finished in it’s own jus
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
61 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$26.00
Slowly braised shank with savory sauce, mashed potato, and sautéed spinach
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$27.00
House Braised Lamb shank w/mashed potato & vegetable (Daily accompaniments may vary from the picture.)