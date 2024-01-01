Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Lamb Shank$29.00
slow braised lamb shank on the bone, served over a wild mushroom risotto with roasted baby carrots and finished in it’s own jus
More about Zina's Cucina
Item pic

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Lamb Shank$26.00
Slowly braised shank with savory sauce, mashed potato, and sautéed spinach
Braised Lamb Shank$27.00
House Braised Lamb shank w/mashed potato & vegetable (Daily accompaniments may vary from the picture.)
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

