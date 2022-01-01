Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Jessica's Lobster Shack

198 East Hampton Road, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT Lobster Roll$21.99
Hot Buttered lobster meat served in a buttered and grilled New England style roll. served with your choice of potato chips or cucumber slices.
Cold Lobster roll$21.99
Chilled lobster tossed with just a bit of mayonnaise and diced celery. Served in a buttered and grilled New England Style roll. Served with your choice op potato chips or cucumber slices.
More about Jessica's Lobster Shack
Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$32.75
More about Marlborough Tavern

