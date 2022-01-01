Lobsters in Marlborough
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Lobster & Corn Fritters
|$16.00
with chipotle aioli
Jessica's Lobster Shack
198 East Hampton Road, Marlborough
|Lobster Bisque
|$5.99
Our famous rich and creamy bisque with a touch of sherry and pieces of lobster.
|HOT Lobster Roll
|$21.99
Hot Buttered lobster meat served in a buttered and grilled New England style roll. served with your choice of potato chips or cucumber slices.
|Cold Lobster roll
|$21.99
Chilled lobster tossed with just a bit of mayonnaise and diced celery. Served in a buttered and grilled New England Style roll. Served with your choice op potato chips or cucumber slices.