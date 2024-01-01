Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve penne

Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cajun Penne Alfredo$16.99
roasted peppers, cream sauce, spinach
More about Marlborough Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Village Green Pizza Restaurant

32 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$17.00
More about Village Green Pizza Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Chicken Salad

Brownie Sundaes

Fish Sandwiches

Clams

Grilled Steaks

Salmon

Scallops

Beef Short Ribs

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1037 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (801 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (198 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston