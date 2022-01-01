Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve reuben

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$16.00
extra lean corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, dressing, gruyere cheese, on rye bread
More about Zina's Cucina
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

61 North Main Street, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Chef Will's corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on Jewish rye bread - it's the best reuben we've ever had!
Oktoberfest Reuben$14.00
Grilled Bratwurst on Grilled Rye bread with gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, whole grain mustard
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Garlic Bread

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Brownie Sundaes

Grilled Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Middletown

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston