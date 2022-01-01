Reuben in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve reuben
More about Zina's Cucina
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
extra lean corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, dressing, gruyere cheese, on rye bread
More about Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant
61 North Main Street, Marlborough
|Reuben Sandwich
|$15.00
Chef Will's corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on Jewish rye bread - it's the best reuben we've ever had!
|Oktoberfest Reuben
|$14.00
Grilled Bratwurst on Grilled Rye bread with gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, whole grain mustard