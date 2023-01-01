Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Zina's Cucina image

 

Zina's Cucina

17 North Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern image

 

Marlborough Tavern

3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Marlborough Tavern

