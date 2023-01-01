Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Marlborough
/
Marlborough
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Marlborough restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Zina's Cucina
17 North Main Street, Marlborough
Avg 5
(32 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Zina's Cucina
Marlborough Tavern
3 East Hampton Rd, Marlborough
Avg 4.1
(346 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50
More about Marlborough Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough
Salmon
Cookies
Brownie Sundaes
Chicken Pot Pies
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Pies
More near Marlborough to explore
Middletown
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(656 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston