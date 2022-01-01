Marlborough restaurants you'll love
Marlborough's top cuisines
Must-try Marlborough restaurants
More about Lalos Mexican Restaurant
Lalos Mexican Restaurant
158 main st, Hudson
|Popular items
|La Casa Fajitas
|$17.99
|Enchiladas dinner
|$14.99
|CT.pork
|$2.50
More about THE FIX BURGER BAR
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
THE FIX BURGER BAR
139 Lakeside Ave, Marlborough
|Popular items
|American Bowl
|$18.00
house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
everything avocado, roasted cauliflower,
red onion, grape tomato, cukes, spicy greens, house peppercorn ranch, half sour pickle
|Custom Veggie
|$9.50
house veggie patty, sesame bun
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$18.00
house burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing
More about Firefly's BBQ
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs Platter
|$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
|St. Louis Ribs Platter
|$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
|3 Meat Combo
|$25.50
Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
More about Atlantic Poké Marlborough
Atlantic Poké Marlborough
237 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Plant Based Super Star!
|$14.50
Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.
|Three Scooper
|$16.50
Give Me Some More!
|SEAesta Chicken and Shrimp
|$14.50
A spicy flavorful masterpiece with your choice of base, Pineapple, Green Onions, Roast Corn, Red Cabbage, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Avocado, Chicken and Shrimp drizzled with our Spicy Mayo Sauce and topped with our Spicy SEAesta Spice
More about Yoagie's Hip Hoagies
Yoagie's Hip Hoagies
181 Broad St, Marlborough
|Popular items
|ROGUE COWBOY
|$9.00
SHAVED HERB ROAST BEEF WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHIP0TLE PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES WITH GARLIC PEPPER MAY0
|MAC N CHEESE
|$3.00
FOUR CHEESE SAUCE COOKED FROM SCRATCH WITH FRESHLY COOK MACARONI - YUMMY!
|YOAGIE'S CUBANO
|$9.00
SPICY SHAVED PORK WITH SWISS CHEESE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, LETTUCE, PICKLES, AND BANANA PEPPERS, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Kennedy's Restaurant
247A Maple St, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$21.00
Fresh Salmon served grilled, Mandarin, or over broiled.
|Chicken Supreme
|$18.00
A house favorite! Breast of chicken breaded and fried and topped with our famous supreme sauce, cranberry sauce.
|Broiled Haddock
|$22.00
Lightly crumbed and oven broiled, moist and flaky.
More about Craft Food Halls - TCAM
Craft Food Halls - TCAM
110 Campus Drive, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)
|$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Sous Vide Chicken Salad with Grapes and Cranberries / Havarti / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
|Truffle Tuna
|$6.95
Truffle Tuna / Torched Havarti / Diced Apples / Crisp Lettuce / Choice of Bread
More about Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough
547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Crispy Roll
|$6.25
wheat flour, cabbage, onion, vermicelli, mushroom, carrot and sesame seed oil, served with sweet chili sauce
|Pad Thai
a famous thin rice noodle stir-fry with, tofu, onion, chives, pickled turnip, bean sprouts and egg with Thai brown sauce served with chopped peanut on the side
|Pad Se Ew
flat rice noodle stir-fry with egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and brown sauce
More about Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
Stephen Anthony's Restaurant
999 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Homemade Loaded Tater Tots
|$9.00
|Fish & Chips Plate
|$17.00
|New England Lobster Roll
|$24.00
More about NexDine
NexDine
400 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
|ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
More about BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Top sirloin Steak (picanha) Special
|$10.95
Top sirloin Steak, served with white Jasmine rice, vinaigrette salad and French fries.
|Break The House
|$9.95
2 eggs any style, 1 Texas French toast, 2 pancakes, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
|Eggs Benedict
|$9.95
2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with hollandaise sauce on toasted English muffin and home fries.
More about Welly's
Welly's
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese in a toasted wrap.
|House Wings
|$12.00
On the bone or boneless, tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Honey Dijon, Sweet & Spicy Chili, Welly's (spicy BBQ), or Honey hot sauce.
|Spicy Cashew Chicken
|$18.00
Sautéed Chicken tenderloins, shallots, green beans, roasted cashews, and shredded carrots. Served over white rice in a sweet & spicy sesame dressing.
More about Zarape Restaurant
GRILL
Zarape Restaurant
33 Maple St, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Taco Asada
|$3.00
|Quesadilla Dinner
|Fajitas Combo
|$18.99
More about NexDine
NexDine
290 Donald Lynch Blvd, MARLBORO
|Popular items
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
220 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
853 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Pastel
|$10.00
Brazilian Puff Pastries filled with BBQ Pulled Pork served with House Made Chipotle Ranch.
|Crispy Pork Ribs
|$11.00
Crispy Pork Ribs served with Spicy Guava Sauce.
|Linguica Bites
|$14.00
Sauteed Brazilian BBQ Sausage, with onions served with your choice of French Fries or Yucca Fries.
More about Villatoro Restaurant & Cafe
Villatoro Restaurant & Cafe
353 Lincoln St, Marlborough