Marlborough restaurants you'll love

Marlborough restaurants
Toast
  • Marlborough

Marlborough's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Food Trucks
Caterers
Must-try Marlborough restaurants

Lalos Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lalos Mexican Restaurant

158 main st, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
La Casa Fajitas$17.99
Enchiladas dinner$14.99
CT.pork$2.50
THE FIX BURGER BAR image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

THE FIX BURGER BAR

139 Lakeside Ave, Marlborough

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
American Bowl$18.00
house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
everything avocado, roasted cauliflower,
red onion, grape tomato, cukes, spicy greens, house peppercorn ranch, half sour pickle
Custom Veggie$9.50
house veggie patty, sesame bun
Mediterranean Bowl$18.00
house burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing
Firefly's BBQ image

BBQ

Firefly's BBQ

350 East Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 4.8 (4629 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs Platter$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
St. Louis Ribs Platter$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
3 Meat Combo$25.50
Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Atlantic Poké Marlborough image

 

Atlantic Poké Marlborough

237 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plant Based Super Star!$14.50
Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.
Three Scooper$16.50
Give Me Some More!
SEAesta Chicken and Shrimp$14.50
A spicy flavorful masterpiece with your choice of base, Pineapple, Green Onions, Roast Corn, Red Cabbage, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Avocado, Chicken and Shrimp drizzled with our Spicy Mayo Sauce and topped with our Spicy SEAesta Spice
Yoagie's Hip Hoagies image

 

Yoagie's Hip Hoagies

181 Broad St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ROGUE COWBOY$9.00
SHAVED HERB ROAST BEEF WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CHIP0TLE PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES WITH GARLIC PEPPER MAY0
MAC N CHEESE$3.00
FOUR CHEESE SAUCE COOKED FROM SCRATCH WITH FRESHLY COOK MACARONI - YUMMY!
YOAGIE'S CUBANO$9.00
SPICY SHAVED PORK WITH SWISS CHEESE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, LETTUCE, PICKLES, AND BANANA PEPPERS, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO ON A FRESH HOAGIE ROLL
Kennedy's Restaurant image

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$21.00
Fresh Salmon served grilled, Mandarin, or over broiled.
Chicken Supreme$18.00
A house favorite! Breast of chicken breaded and fried and topped with our famous supreme sauce, cranberry sauce.
Broiled Haddock$22.00
Lightly crumbed and oven broiled, moist and flaky.
Craft Food Halls - TCAM image

 

Craft Food Halls - TCAM

110 Campus Drive, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Falafel Bowl (V) (GF)$9.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
Chicken Salad$8.95
Sous Vide Chicken Salad with Grapes and Cranberries / Havarti / Lettuce / Tomato / Choice of Bread
Truffle Tuna$6.95
Truffle Tuna / Torched Havarti / Diced Apples / Crisp Lettuce / Choice of Bread
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image

 

Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough

547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Roll$6.25
wheat flour, cabbage, onion, vermicelli, mushroom, carrot and sesame seed oil, served with sweet chili sauce
Pad Thai
a famous thin rice noodle stir-fry with, tofu, onion, chives, pickled turnip, bean sprouts and egg with Thai brown sauce served with chopped peanut on the side
Pad Se Ew
flat rice noodle stir-fry with egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and brown sauce
Stephen Anthony's Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

Stephen Anthony's Restaurant

999 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

Avg 3.4 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Loaded Tater Tots$9.00
Fish & Chips Plate$17.00
New England Lobster Roll$24.00
NexDine image

 

NexDine

400 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
ABRUZZI STEAK SUB
Grilled Shaved Steak with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Pesto Mayonnaise
CAL 590 | Keyword: ABRUZZI
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT image

 

BIG APPLE RESTAURANT

890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Top sirloin Steak (picanha) Special$10.95
Top sirloin Steak, served with white Jasmine rice, vinaigrette salad and French fries.
Break The House$9.95
2 eggs any style, 1 Texas French toast, 2 pancakes, home fries, and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
Eggs Benedict$9.95
2 poached eggs on a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, hash or veggies with hollandaise sauce on toasted English muffin and home fries.
Welly's image

 

Welly's

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese in a toasted wrap.
House Wings$12.00
On the bone or boneless, tossed with your choice of Buffalo, Honey Dijon, Sweet & Spicy Chili, Welly's (spicy BBQ), or Honey hot sauce.
Spicy Cashew Chicken$18.00
Sautéed Chicken tenderloins, shallots, green beans, roasted cashews, and shredded carrots. Served over white rice in a sweet & spicy sesame dressing.
Zarape Restaurant image

GRILL

Zarape Restaurant

33 Maple St, Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Asada$3.00
Quesadilla Dinner
Fajitas Combo$18.99
NexDine image

 

NexDine

290 Donald Lynch Blvd, MARLBORO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

220 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

853 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
marinated grilled chicken breast, crisp lettuce, tomato, roll
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Chill Kitchen and Bar

416 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

Avg 4.5 (742 reviews)
Takeout
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar image

 

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Pastel$10.00
Brazilian Puff Pastries filled with BBQ Pulled Pork served with House Made Chipotle Ranch.
Crispy Pork Ribs$11.00
Crispy Pork Ribs served with Spicy Guava Sauce.
Linguica Bites$14.00
Sauteed Brazilian BBQ Sausage, with onions served with your choice of French Fries or Yucca Fries.
Villatoro Restaurant & Cafe image

 

Villatoro Restaurant & Cafe

353 Lincoln St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
