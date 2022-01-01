Marlborough bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Marlborough

THE FIX BURGER BAR image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

THE FIX BURGER BAR

139 Lakeside Ave, Marlborough

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Bowl$18.00
house burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing
Custom Veggie$9.50
house veggie patty, sesame bun
American Bowl$18.00
house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
everything avocado, roasted cauliflower,
red onion, grape tomato, cukes, spicy greens, house peppercorn ranch, half sour pickle
More about THE FIX BURGER BAR
Firefly's BBQ image

BBQ

Firefly's BBQ

350 East Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 4.8 (4629 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burnt Ends$15.00
(As available) Double-smoked brisket, coated with Memphis BBQ sauce, these are the “point” (fattiest part) of the brisket, slow-smoked for 14 hours, then trimmed into mouth-watering chunks (available gluten-free - choose "no toast")
St. Louis Ribs Platter$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
3 Meat Combo$25.50
Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
More about Firefly's BBQ
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Chill Kitchen and Bar

416 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

Avg 4.5 (742 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chill Kitchen and Bar

