Marlborough bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Marlborough
More about THE FIX BURGER BAR
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
THE FIX BURGER BAR
139 Lakeside Ave, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$18.00
house burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing
|Custom Veggie
|$9.50
house veggie patty, sesame bun
|American Bowl
|$18.00
house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
everything avocado, roasted cauliflower,
red onion, grape tomato, cukes, spicy greens, house peppercorn ranch, half sour pickle
More about Firefly's BBQ
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
|Popular items
|Burnt Ends
|$15.00
(As available) Double-smoked brisket, coated with Memphis BBQ sauce, these are the “point” (fattiest part) of the brisket, slow-smoked for 14 hours, then trimmed into mouth-watering chunks (available gluten-free - choose "no toast")
|St. Louis Ribs Platter
|$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
|3 Meat Combo
|$25.50
Choose three of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides