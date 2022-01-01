Brulee in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve brulee
More about Craft Food Halls - Marlborough
Craft Food Halls - Marlborough
110 Campus Drive, Marlborough
|Iced Caramel Brulee Latte
|$0.00
Our signature espresso, milk, ice and rich caramel brulée sauce finished with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits.
44g sugar, 16g fat
|Caramel Brulee Latte
|$0.00
Our signature espresso, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce finished with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits.
48g sugar, 14g fat