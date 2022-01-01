Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve cake

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar image

 

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cod Cakes$12.00
Croquettes made from Cod and cassava served with a pepper sauce
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
Item pic

BBQ

Firefly's BBQ

350 East Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 4.8 (4629 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Firefly's southern classic, served with chocolate syrup and whipped cream on the side
I Want S'more Cake$8.00
Chocolate cake, marshmallow frosting, graham cracker crumbles, and hot fudge and whipped cream on the side
More about Firefly's BBQ
Item pic

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
Limoncello Cake$9.00
Lava Cake$9.00
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image

 

Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough

547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Mousse Cake$5.00
New York Cheese Cake$5.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.00
More about Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough
Item pic

 

BIG APPLE RESTAURANT

890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Cakes (6)$4.25
Potato Cakes (9)$6.25
More about BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Welly's

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Italian Creme Cake$7.00
A slice of a traditional doubled layered red velvet cake covered with thick creme cheese icing and garnished with chocolate curls.
Molten Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream$8.00
Lava Cake w/ Strawberry$10.00
A moist dark chocolate cake covered with dark chocolate and filled with dark chocolate truffle. Served with Vanilla ice cream and a chocolate covered strawberry.
More about Welly's

