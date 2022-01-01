Cake in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve cake
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar
500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Cod Cakes
|$12.00
Croquettes made from Cod and cassava served with a pepper sauce
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Firefly's southern classic, served with chocolate syrup and whipped cream on the side
|I Want S'more Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate cake, marshmallow frosting, graham cracker crumbles, and hot fudge and whipped cream on the side
Kennedy's Restaurant
247A Maple St, Marlborough
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
|Limoncello Cake
|$9.00
|Lava Cake
|$9.00
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough
547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Mango Mousse Cake
|$5.00
|New York Cheese Cake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.00
BIG APPLE RESTAURANT
890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|Potato Cakes (6)
|$4.25
|Potato Cakes (9)
|$6.25
Welly's
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Lemon Italian Creme Cake
|$7.00
A slice of a traditional doubled layered red velvet cake covered with thick creme cheese icing and garnished with chocolate curls.
|Molten Lava Cake w/ Ice Cream
|$8.00
|Lava Cake w/ Strawberry
|$10.00
A moist dark chocolate cake covered with dark chocolate and filled with dark chocolate truffle. Served with Vanilla ice cream and a chocolate covered strawberry.