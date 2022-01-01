Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Parmesan$8.00
Served with penne pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Italian breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Welly's

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Fried chicken, mozzarella, provolone and marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone$14.00
Fried chicken with mozzarella + provolone blend. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
More about Welly's

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Garden Salad

Risotto

Cappuccino

Egg Rolls

Fajitas

Salmon

Tostadas

Dumplings

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston